Car magnets offer high visibility as they are placed on moving vehicles or even refrigerators. This allows the fundraiser's message to reach a broad audience, potentially extending beyond the immediate community. The widespread visibility can lead to increased awareness and support.
Car magnets can be used by a variety of organizations, including schools, sports teams, charities, and community groups. Their versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of fundraising purposes. Magnets are also less bulky than candles, cookie dough, and other hard to disperse fundraisers.
Supporters often take pride in displaying car magnets that represent causes or organizations they care about. It fosters a sense of belonging and community among like-minded individuals.
At School Spirit Magnets, we believe that community is the backbone of each school. This makes this fundraiser the most profitable and simple fundraiser that you can do. You get to make huge profits and parents and community get to display their school pride!
Decide how much money you want your team, school or organization to raise. If I have 20 kids selling, then how many should each one sale? You will also decide on how much you want to profit off of each magnet. Many school sell these for as much as $10 each.
Get a high quality image of your school logo ready. School Logos need to be in a JPEG, PNG, SVG or PDF File. You will attach your image to the order form on the next step.
After you approve the artwork you will then place your order. by using this order form. Forms must include a high quality image, Purchase Order, and Tax Exempt ID form if applicable. Please allow 2-3 weeks for production and free delivery.
With your magnets in hand, you can now reward your students or you can begin selling and start getting closer to your fundraising goals!
Please reach us at if you cannot find an answer to your question.
Our magnets are outdoor ready, UV resistant and waterproof, and are thicker (.6mm) and stronger than the other competitors. We make a magnet that will last over time.
Please allow 2-3 weeks for production and delivery after the Purchase Order is signed and artwork is approved. Shipping is free for all orders over $200.
People love to show school support with their school logo on the back of their vehicle. Magnets are better than the sticker logos because they can be easily removed from one car to another and they don't make a mess trying to get the sticky adhesive off of your vehicle. The other thing is that the investment is cheap and the profit margin is huge.
